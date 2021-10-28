Neighbor of KCK shooting victim describes scene caught on doorbell video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A dozen charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly killed a man and stabbed an elderly woman among other crimes in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday. Alyssa Arreola faces second-degree murder, attempted murder, robbery, burglary and theft charges.

KCKPD shared a more detailed timeline of events with KSHB 41 News on Thursday.

Arreola allegedly first stole a red Kia from a Sam’s Club parking lot around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators believe it belonged to a Sam’s Club employee who was on shift. Around 10 a.m., Arreola was suspected in a hit-and-run crash near 83rd Street and State Avenue. A nearby driver who saw the first crash then followed Arreola to 78th Street and Tauromee Avenue — the location of a second car crash.

Arreola then ran out of the car and into a nearby home, where officers say she allegedly stabbed an older woman. A neighbor who lives across the street said the woman lived with her sister. Investigators believe Arreola fled out the back of the house before police arrived.

She then fled by foot about a block over and ended up at a house on Sandusky Avenue, where officials allege she shot and killed a man on his driveway. She then drove off in a second red vehicle, a Hyundai Tucsan. A neighbor who lives across the street heard the gunshots.

“There were eight or nine,” Robert Rome said. “We had a problem in the morning with her doing the thing and stabbing the lady over there, so we were aware there was a lady that was breaking into houses.”

Rome’s doorbell video caught the interaction between Arreola and the shooting victim. Although KCKPD asked him not to make it public, he described the recording.

“You can’t tell that someone is shooting someone. All you see is it pull up, I mean, it spins the tires and it goes,” Rome said. “When I went over there I asked him — I said, ‘Was it a lady or a man that shot you?'"

Rome said the victim died before he could answer.

Rome was with the victim in his final moments, along with one of the victim’s sons.

“He actually, about the same time I got to his dad, he walked over there and he asked me, ‘How's he doing?’ And I said, ‘I don't know a whole lot of this stuff, but I don’t think it looks very good,'” Rome said.

Rome said he is shocked to see this happen in his neighborhood of 48 years.

“Never had a problem, been one of the best neighborhoods around,” Rome said.

KCKPD did not know the current condition of the stabbing victim but believes she is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

