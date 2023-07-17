Neighbors, KCMO businesses still cleaning up 3 days after powerful storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Exactly one week ago, KSHB 41 was at Midtown Market following a string of burglaries.

The store said while losing thousands of dollars to repairs and inventory over the past several months with break-ins, they're trying to recover from Friday's destructive storms.

Like many other homeowners and businesses, Midtown Market lost power. It took them until Saturday morning to get it restored, but by then the damage was already done.

The neighborhood store lost $8,000 to $10,000 from not having any business and throwing away soiled food.

​"So much damage — the coolers are not working, the doors are damaged," said Love Deep, an employee a Midtown Market.

The market is a family-run business. Iukhsana Simon operates their cafe and she said the storm is just another set back they didn't need.

​"We try to survive, but I don't know how long. If we aren't making money, we can't pay bills, can't pay rent," Simon said. "One day, we're probably going to shut down."

Simon said everyday they pray they can bounce back. While Midtown Market is looking for hope, Joe Paladino is too.

He's among many people throughout the Kansas City area who are still picking up downed limbs and trees three days after the storm.



"It was pretty intense. I mean at the time, I was in the store and they wouldn’t let anyone leave the store," Paladino said. "It was like 90 MPH winds — crazy."

Paladino said it’s been at least 30 years since he’s seen a storm like this sweep through.

"They had one that was over I think in Carriage Hill back in the '90’s that was bad," he said. "It was right before they opened the theater and that was another one that was sudden. It took houses out though."

On Monday, Paladino was at a storm debris drop-off site in northeast Kansas City because he decided to be a good neighbor along with his granddaughter, Pepper.

"This is an apple tree and it was hanging over, so I cut it down and loaded it up myself," he said.

What you can't tell are the personal storms he's dealing with when he goes home.

"I've been battling cancer the last eight years, and I'm starting my ninth-year July 2 with pancreatic cancer," Paladino said. "It’s special to be able to help someone else out."

The heavy lifting he’s able to do now, he didn’t think was possible six months ago.

"Two months ago I was down for the count," he said. "Since Jan. 6, I've been going through chemo. I was in bed for probably 30 days for the last six months."

That's why he’s making the most of every moment because every second matters.

"I didn’t think I would be here, but here I am," he said. "I’m here again."

There was a destructive storm, but he’s learned to find his strength in the unknown.

"I don’t know what it is, I just keep fighting," he said. "To the grace of God I’m here. Small things are big today."

Being a helpful neighbor and being a grandpa are only possible because he got another chance at life, so he's taking every opportunity to make it all count.

"I didn’t think I’d see her born eight years ago, but she’s here and helping papa out," Paladino said.

—