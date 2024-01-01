New year means new laws in Missouri and Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 2024 welcomes new laws going into effect on both sides of the state line.

In Missouri, the minimum wage for all private and non-exempt businesses is set to increase from $12 per hour to $12.30 per hour in 2024.

Employers are required to pay tipped employees at least 50% of the minimum wage, meaning tipped employees would make at least $6.15 per hour, plus any amount necessary to match their total compensation with the $12.30 per hour minimum, according to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

With the increase, employees working 40-hour work weeks will earn an additional $12 weekly.

Senate Bill 139 designates Piedmont as the UFO capital of Missouri, and November 23 as K.C. Wolf Day.

Senate Bill 94 creates the Show MO Act and the Entertainment Industry Jobs Act. The Entertainment Industry Jobs Act allows taxpayers to claim a 30 % tax credit for rehearsal expenses and tour expenses in the state.

Senate Bill 190 says beginning this tax year, Missourians won't have to pay income tax (or as much income tax) on social security benefits and certain other retirement benefits.

House Bill 417 creates the Intern and Apprenticeship Recruitment Act. Starting in the 2024 tax season, it authorizes a $1,500 tax credit to employers who hire an intern or apprentice and who pay them at least minimum wage.

In Kansas, the sales taxes on groceries and certain prepared foods falls from four percent to two percent in January on its way to zero percent in January 2025.

HB 2553 creates open enrollment among Kansas' public school districts. It allows a students to transfer to or attend any district in the state.

SB 132 authorizes a Buffalo Soldier license plate for use on a passenger vehicle or a truck registered for a gross weight of 20,000 pounds or less.