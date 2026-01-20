Northland man charged with killing neighbor made court appearance Tuesday; bond still set at $5M

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson has been following the murder investigation of a Jan. 12 shooting in the Northland. She covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

A Northland family, along with their neighbors, will have to wait another two weeks for a judge's decision on a possible reduction in the $5 million bond for accused killer Jeffrey King.

King, charged with first-degree murder in his neighbor's death, was in Clay County Court for a hearing on Tuesday.

The hearing occurred hours after a funeral for the victim, Chris Wells.

Clay County Judge Louis Angles granted a continuance after King retained an attorney moments before the bond hearing.

King is represented by the Bates and Merryman Law Firm.

His attorneys also asked the court to order an immediate medical screening for King for a possible head injury, according to court records. The defense argued King could have possible brain trauma after getting into a fight with Wells before the shooting.

The prosecutor's office objected to the screening, but the judge ruled in favor of the motion.

King, through his attorneys, objected to cameras in the courtroom, and the judge ruled no video or audio recordings could be made of the hearing.

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson spoke with several neighbors and family members who came to the hearing. Wells' family wore shirts that said, "Justice for Chris Wells."

Some neighbors want King's bond revoked. Many of them filed dozens of complaints for years against King for being a nuisance and "terrorizing" the neighborhood.

Some people are not comfortable speaking against King until they know his bond conditions, but they had a lot to say about Chris Wells.

"You could search far and wide, and I don't think you'd find anyone who didn't like Mr. Wells," said Michael Galutti, a neighbor of Wells.

Galutti also said some neighbors fear King could get out of jail.

King is being held on a $5 million, cash-only bond.

