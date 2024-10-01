'Not one cent': 2 Kansas City-area tenant unions launch rent strike

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Towers Tenant Union and Quality Hill Towers Tenant Union, which are both organized through KC Tenants, launched their rent strikes on Tuesday after they say their property owners, the Federal Housing Finance Agency and Fannie Mae, failed to meet their demands by Monday.

The unions authorized the strikes on Friday, and they officially went into effect Tuesday morning.

Both unions asked for national rent caps on federally-financed properties, new owners and collectively bargained leases.

"We do not take our decision to launch a rent strike lightly," said Anna Heetman, a member of the Independence Towers Tenant Union.

Collectively, both unions will withhold over $60,000 in rent this month, according to KC Tenants.

This summer, Independence Towers tenants told KSHB 41 News about a lack of air conditioning, an intentionally set fire that impacted 27 units, and their frustrations with poor maintenance and safety measures.

Residents there say they've also dealt with roach and bed bug infestations and poor plumbing.

The union was established on May 2 after they say they lived without hot water for two weeks.

On July 29, a 3-year-old boy died after falling from an eighth-story window at the apartment building.

Two parents were charged in the death, but they allege the window did not properly lock.

One of the parents allege they had submitted multiple requests to the apartment to fix the window, according to court documents.

KSHB 41 News spoke with tenants at Quality Hill Towers — located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri — in September 2023 about a list of complaints.

Their complaints alleged the building had flooding, roaches, bed bugs and mouse infestations.

The owner of Quality Hill Towers — Sentinel Real Estate Corporation — told KSHB 41 News they have "no comment" about the strike on Tuesday.

"We gave the (Federal Housing Finance Agency) and Fannie Mae a last chance to come to the table; they failed to do so, so now, we strike," Heetman said.

Fannie Mae backed loans to finance both properties, according to KC Tenants.

A Fannie Mae spokesperson provided the following statement to KSHB 41 News on Tuesday in response to the strike:

“Through its actions resulting in the Receiver’s appointment by the Jackson County Court, Fannie Mae has provided resources and worked closely with the Receiver to address needed repairs, including repairs tenants have brought to the awareness of the Receiver and property management company. Fannie Mae remains committed to supporting ongoing work the Receiver needs to complete until the property has been placed into new ownership.”

The Federal Housing Finance Agency provided the following statement to KC Tenants via email:

“As regulator and conservator of Fannie Mae, the backer of the loan that financed both properties, we are committed to doing everything within our authority to work with Fannie Mae to make repairs at the properties, where legally permissible."

According to Independence Towers Tenant Union members, some residents have been withholding rent for months.

"I don't think there's a judge in this state that would actually evict us with the conditions we live with," said Chris Carlton, a member of the Independence Towers Tenants Union.

Union members say they will hold out until their demands are met.

Both unions will hold a picket line on Friday at their respective locations to signify the late-pay fee date.

"I don't think I should have to leave my home," said Hunter Stephens, a member of the Independence Towers Tenant Union. "I don't think I should have to leave the community I have built."

