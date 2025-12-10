'Nothing has really changed': Victims, allies continue fight for justice 1 year after Roger Golubski's death

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

More than a year has passed since former Kansas City, Kansas, Det. Roger Golubski died by suicide.

His alleged victims say their fight for justice continues.



Several women gathered Tuesday morning at KCK City Hall to share their stories and demand accountability from incoming Wyandotte County leaders.

The candelight demonstration took place exactly one year and one week after Golubski's death on Dec. 1, 2024.

That was scheduled to be the first day of his trial in federal court.

"The darkness can't continue to prevail. The chaos can't continue to prevail," said Rachel Williams-Glenn, Wyandotte County native and pastor of Saint Luke AME Church in Lawrence, Kansas.

Steve Silvestri/KSHB 41 Rally participant holding candle on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.

Golubski faced federal charges for deprivation of civil rights and involvement in a sex-trafficking ring.

He has been accused by victims, most of whom were poor Black women, of abuse and sex crimes for decades in Wyandotte County.

The group opened Tuesday's event by singing "This Little Light of Mine," followed by a prayer asking for divine intervention in their pursuit of justice.

"Lord, you are the God who sees. Expose what is hidden, God," participants prayed. "Guide our steps as we pursue peace and demand accountability."

Steve Silvestri/KSHB 41 Lora McDonald, Executive Director of MORE2

Lora McDonald, executive director of MORE2, was among the group protesting in Topeka the day Golubski died.

"We had been told that he died by suicide that day, and it was just like this flat, unfinished business. And we're here to start finishing our business," McDonald said.

McDonald outlined specific reforms the group wants from county leadership.

She said justice would include policies focused on creating a system of reporting for citizens, with a citizen review board as the ideal solution.

"We want people to feel they can safely report a crime by an officer and not experience retaliation or inaction," she said. "We'd like all of that tracked and publicly reported."

The group also wants acknowledgment for the women who came forward and a thorough review of cases involving loved ones who were incarcerated.

"Above all, our survivors need to know that the system and the people who are in charge of it believe them, are sorry this happened, and want to ensure these crimes never happen again," McDonald said.

McDonald said the gathering represented "a renewed sense of energy and hope" after a year of grieving.

"The women have been grieving, not his death, but they've been grieving any type of justice," McDonald said. "It feels like justice has been denied almost."

Steve Silvestri/KSHB 41 Madella Henderson, alleged Golubski victim

Madella Henderson believes she was one of Golubski's first victims in 1975.

Despite the passage of time, she continues seeking justice.

"The statute of limitations ran out on me, but how does the statute of limitations run out on justice?" Henderson asked.

Henderson described a violent encounter with police that she claimed involved Golubski.

"They ran up on the porch,” Henderson said. “They twisted my arm behind my back. Handcuffed me and grabbed me on my collar and had me going out to the police car.”

She believes Golubski didn't act alone and wants accountability for others involved.

“That's why we're here today,” Henderson said. “To bring all these other people to the forefront in order to get some justice."

She ran for District 8 commissioner in this year’s primary, but she did not advance to the general election.

Henderson and McDonald are optimistic about incoming Mayor Christal Watson.

“We need her to look into some of these old records and things like that, and I’m sure she will find a lot,” Henderson said.

Steve Silvestri/KSHB 41 Ophelia Williams, alleged Golubski victim

Ophelia Williams is one of five alleged victims who filed a lawsuit against Golubski in 2023.

She accused him of rape in the late '90s and believes Golubski was involved in a case where her two sons were convicted. They have been in prison for 25 years.

"It hurts, but I try to be strong," Williams said. "This can't keep going on. It's not just us."

When asked what justice would mean to her, Williams said she dreams of her sons' freedom.

"What would it mean? Ronell and Donell right here," she said. "Them standing on each side of me."

Steve Silvestri/KSHB 41 Rachel Williams-Glenn, Wyandotte County native and pastor of Saint Luke AME Church in Lawrence, Kansas.

Rachel Williams-Glenn, Wyandotte County native and pastor, emphasized the responsibility of new leadership and the broader implications of the case.

"People still don't feel like they can tell the truth about how they have been victimized and impacted by people who have abused their power," Williams-Glenn said.

She said the problem extends beyond Wyandotte County, something she’s seen her mother experience in Iowa and fears her daughters may experience locally.

"The system is not just the system here; the system is the system all over the United States. That can't continue to happen," Williams-Glenn said.

Williams-Glenn emphasized that incoming leaders cannot ignore the past.

"We can't just say, 'Well, this started before me, and the people before me didn't do anything about it.' We have to then say, 'They didn't, but I will,'" Williams-Glenn said.

She said Golubski's death without a trial was not justice.

"The death of Roger Golubski and the dropping of any court hearings is not just because nothing has really changed," Williams-Glenn said.

Steve Silvestri/KSHB 41

The group has been fighting for justice for more than a decade, with some participants saying they've been coming to demonstrations for 11 years.

"I'm gonna continue to stand out here in this cold and do what I have to do,” Ophelia Williams said.

Despite the long fight, the group remains determined.

"Justice may be delayed, but justice is never denied," Rachel Williams-Glenn said.



