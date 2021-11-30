Occidental Management lures KCMO company across state line to Aspiria

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aspiria has lured a company from across the state line.

EML , a payment solutions company based in Australia, will relocate its North American headquarters from Kansas City, Missouri, to the former Sprint campus.

Occidental Management, which bought the sprawling property in 2019, announced Tuesday that EML signed a lease for nearly 12,000 square feet on the reinvented corporate campus.

EML, which has approximately 100 employees in Kansas City, plans to move to the new location in April 2022, according to a release from Occidental.

EML CEO Americas Ailie Kofoid said the company plans to “expand and hire” in a statement from Occidental.

Several other companies — including TreviPay , CreativeOne, Yellow Corp., and TTEC Holdings — have previously signed leases at the campus, which is located west of Nall Avenue between College Boulevard and 119th Street in Overland Park.

The Overland Park City Council approved rezoning the campus in April 2021, seven months after Occidental presented a redevelopment plan to the city.

More than 1 million square feet of office space is planned at the site along with 380,000 square feet of mixed-use retail and restaurant space, a 120-room hotel and 600 apartments.