Officials, Gov. Parson celebrate opening of $143M data center in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was in Kansas City Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a $143 million data center.

The data center, owned by Edged Energy, sits on a 50-acre site of previously undeveloped land off of Missouri Highway 210 and N. Arlington Avenue in northeast Kansas City, Missouri.

The company built a two-story 124,000 square-foot building on the site that will be home to an 18-megawatt data center. Engineering and construction firm Burns & McDonnell built the facility.

In a post Thursday on social media, Parson credited Missouri’s data center sales tax exemption program as a driver to help land the project.

Parson also credited the state’s location infrastructure and workforce for securing the location.

The Kansas City area has been a hub of data center announcements over the last two years.

Earlier this year, Google announced plans for a $1 billion data center near Interstate 435 and NE Parvin Road.

In 2022, Meta announced it would build an $800 million data center near I-435 and U.S. 169 Highway.

Last month, Patmos announced plans for a $1 billion project to retrofit the former Kansas City Star Press Pavilion plant near downtown Kansas City, Missouri, into a data center.

—