Olathe East shooting victim thanks community for support

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dr. Kaleb Stoppel, an assistant principal at Olathe East High School, posted to social media Wednesday to let people know he's recovering following Friday's shooting where he was injured.

He also thanked the Olathe community for their support.

"Sending all my love to our Olathe East community & beyond," he posted to Twitter. "The love & support for my family and I has been incredible. It is helping me get through, thank you."

The community has shown support for Olathe East in various ways, including writing letters of support to Stoppel.

On Wednesday, people are encouraged to wear blue and orange in support of the school and to use the hashtag #OneOlatheFamily, which Stoppel did in his post.

"I am resting and recovering at home with my family, and praying for the healing of all involved," he said, wearing an Olathe East school shirt.