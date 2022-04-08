Olathe School District to host safety town hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe School District will host a safety town hall later this month to update the community on its plans to keep schools safe.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on April 19 at Olathe East High School, 14545 W. 127th St., in Olathe.

The town hall comes after a harrowing incident March 4 when 18-year-old Jaylon Elmore allegedly pulled a gun from a backpack and fired about five rounds, according to a court document .

Olathe East School Assistant Principal Dr. Kaleb Stoppel and School Resource Officer Erik Clark were hit by gunfire.

Clark, dressed in a full police uniform, shot Elmore.

Clark and Stoppel suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were released from a hospital not long after the shooting, but Elmore suffered critical injuries and his recovery continues .

He faces a charge of attempted capital murder in Johnson County Court.

Although, his injuries have prevented him from in-person appearances in court.

Dr. Jim McMullen, a district administrator, along with Brent Kiger, the district's director of safety services, spoke to the school board Thursday night about how plans worked the day of the shooting and how the district and others continue to offer support.

McMullen praised the Olathe Police Department and other public service agencies that quickly responded to the school the day of the shooting.

"It was amazing the way people stepped up that day," McMullen said.

Both he and Kiger wore Olathe East High School gear to show their continuing support for students, teachers and staff at the school.

McMullen said help came from everywhere, including additional support personnel, community support from parents and others, mental health resources and therapy dogs.

Kiger said there will be a continuing effort to help those struggling with mental health issues after the incident with mental health resources being made available during the summer.

