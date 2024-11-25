'Our hearts are with them': Riverside community offers support as layoffs from parts suppliers loom

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Employees at various parts suppliers in Riverside are feeling the effect of layoffs as the General Motors Fairfax plant begins its re-tooling.

During this difficult time, the Riverside community is offering support.

Locals like Kathleen Casazza know it’s not just a town full of warehouses and parking lots.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Kathleen Casazza, assistant general manager at Corner Cafe in Riverside

“It’s a big city but a small town feel,” Casazza said. “We all look out for one another.”

Casazza is the assistant general manager at Corner Cafe’s Riverside location.

Demand is starting to ramp up now that the holiday season has begun.

“We’re really busy, busy, busy,” she said.

However, a high workload is something hundreds of Riverside parts supplier employees won’t see this holiday season.

Over 800 employees working for local auto parts suppliers like Yanfeng International Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., Adient, OPmobility and Martinrea will be impacted by layoffs, a number of those comprising Riverside’s auto workers union, Local 710.

So far, only Penske Logistics LLC has confirmed to KSHB 41 that these layoffs are a result of temporary layoffs at the GM Fairfax plant.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Flags fly outside the General Motors Fairfax plant on Sunday, Nov. 24.

“It’s going to be tough for them, and our hearts are with them,” Casazza said.

Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, Commissioner Mike Kane spoke with KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson about the GM layoffs Friday.

Those layoffs are a result of the company’s $391 million re-tooling to make the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Mike Kane, 5th District Commissioner for UG of WyCo/KCK, works with Labor Union 1290, President of Tri-County Labor Council of Eastern Kansas.

“There’s all kinds of suppliers down there right next to plant that supply parts to the plant. Not just that, but over in Riverside as well,” Kane said. “So not only is General Motors gonna have people laid off, but all those suppliers are gonna have people laid off.”

As a 35-year former GM Fairfax employee, Kane knows how far the ripple effect spreads during layoffs. He’s expecting local businesses and even the Unified Government to take a hit, too.

Kane said Corner Cafe used to be one of his go-to places when he worked at the plant.

So in this time of uncertainty, Casazza hopes it stays that way for others.

“They come here for that comfort,” Casazza said. “They come here to be treated like family.”

