Panasonic development fees finance property tax relief program for disabled veterans, seniors

De Soto residents shared during KSHB 41's listening session at Force of Nature Brewing that cost of living is a top concern with Panasonic in town.

KSHB 41 Reporter Alyssa Jackson explored a property tax rebate program that re-opened applications this Tuesday.

The program is designed for disabled veterans and seniors that meet the Department of Housing and Urban Development's low-income guidelines.

For example, one person must make below $57,750. For a two-person family, income must be below $66,000.

Residents can receive up to $500 back from their property tax.

The program began after the Panasonic facility came to De Soto. The city finances the program through franchise fees they charge the company.

KSHB 41

Chrissy Behee re-applied for the program the day applications opened.

She qualified for the maximum refund last year.

"My property tax went up quite a bit last year....probably about 10%", she said.

The increase of property taxes is a normal, relatable situation for most people.

Behee said that $500 can go a long way, especially for groceries.

"It’s just me and my husband both on disability so having to really watch our money," Behee said.

Judy Macy was also at the senior center reapplying after she was approved for a refund last year.

"I myself, am on a fixed income as are most retired people so it comes in handy," Macy said. "I’m ok with it [property taxes] going up because I know the value of my house is going up. At some point, my house will be sold and my children will enjoy that benefit."

The City of De Soto told KSHB 41 they have $25,000 budgeted for the rebate program.

KSHB 41

Last year, they allocated 98% of the funds to approved applicants.

"A lot of them are on fixed incomes. That’s what we hear when we get the documentation. A lot of it comes from social security and that has not kept up with the increase in property values," said Brandon Mills, De Soto's assistant city administrator.

The city said they were able to lower the mill levy by one-third in the 2025 budget.

Mills said eventually the city could lower property taxes more if the Panasonic development starts generating additional revenue through sales tax and franchise fees

The growth in property ownership could have an impact on future tax bills too.

"The more people you have the less you have to tax," Mills said.

Some residents welcome the growth, partially because they expect it to have a long-term benefit for everyone.

Macy said: "The fact that we have all these people moving in building homes…that’s gonna relieve all of us of our property tax burden. It’s going to take time. We need to be patient."

Resident applications are accepted for the tax relief program on a first come, first serve basis.

The City of De Soto will host two more open house events for people to ask questions and fill out an application on April 24th from 11am to 1pm and May 3rd from 9am to 11:30 am.

The events will take place at the senior center located in city hall.

Applications can also be emailed or dropped off at city hall.

You can find more information about the program here.

