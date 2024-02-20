‘All hands on deck’: KCPD Chief Stacey Graves provides update on parade shooting investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Chief of Police Stacey Graves said Tuesday that her department is “all hands on deck” in the investigation of last Wednesday’s deadly mass shooting after the Chiefs parade and rally.

Graves spoke to the state-appointed Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners during their regularly-scheduled meeting Tuesday at KCPD headquarters.

Graves told police commissioners that detectives have been working around the clock in their investigation and will keep working until everyone who may have played a role is caught.

KCPD’s Doug Niemeier, deputy chief of the Administration Bureau, provided additional details of the investigation, including that a plain-clothed police officer was injured on Wednesday, though their injuries were not life-threatening. A KCPD spokesperson said the officer's injuries were not gunshot related.

Niemeier also said “this event was not like others we’ve seen around the country.”

Two juveniles have been charged with gun-related and resisting arrest crimes in juvenile court. Because their status as juveniles, their names and court status are not public. The legal process does allow a hearing to consider certifying them to be tried as adults, in which case additional information about their changes could become public.

Graves told the BOPC that KCPD officers have received wellness resources following the shooting and an outpouring of support from local, state and federal agencies.

Last week’s shooting killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two, community staple and co-host of a radio show on KKFI-FM.

Twenty-two other people — including several children — were shot in the shooting, which took place moments after the conclusion of the Chiefs rally and parade outside of Union Station.

