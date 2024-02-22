Kansas City officials to meet with White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County legislator says he will be in attendance Thursday at a meeting with the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca posted about the meeting Wednesday morning on social media.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed and nearly two dozen others — including several children — were injured in last Wednesday’s shooting.

On Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker charged two men, Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays, with second-degree murder in connection to Lopez-Galvan’s death.

Court documents say it was a bullet from Miller’s gun that killed Lopez-Galvan.

Two other juveniles remain in custody after they were charged in Jackson County Family Court with gun possession and resisting arrest charges.

“I look forward to meet with the administration to not only share Lisa’s story but to raise attention toward the need for federal policies that provide safety for all Americans just wishing to enjoy movie theaters, grocery stores, church service and celebratory parades,” Abarca said on social media. "The time is now for common-sense gun reform.”

