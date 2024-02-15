Missing property after shooting at rally? Call city info services, not KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said people who believe they left property behind in the chaos after a mass shooting marred the end of the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade and rally at Union Station should not call KCPD about how to retrieve those items.

Instead, Lucas said the city is asking people in need of help to utilize its 311 information services during a Thursday morning press conference update about the shooting that left Lisa Lopez-Galvan dead and 22 others wounded Wednesday.

The city’s information and services can be reached by calling 311 or 816-513-1313 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Email is also an option.

Inquiries also can be through the myKCMO mobile app and city staff are reachable via X, formerly known as Twitter.

