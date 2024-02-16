Monetary, in-kind donations pour for Children’s Mercy after shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children’s Mercy Hospital has received nearly $75,000 in donations since Wednesday afternoon, when a mass shooting left one person dead and 22 more injured from gunfire shortly after the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade rally outside Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Nine of the shooting victims were children, who were treated at the pediatric hospital. Children’s Mercy said it treated a total of 12 patients, including 11 children, who were injured during the shooting and the ensuing panic.

During the first 48 hours since the shooting, more than 2,000 donors have made a contribution to Children’s Mercy with 60% of donations coming from out of state and even out of the country.

A Children’s Mercy spokesperson said the hospital has received donations from as far away as Australia, Canada and France among other places.

“The outpouring generosity, compassion and support from the Kansas City community for our patients, families and for our Children’s Mercy Emergency Response Team is truly amazing,” Children;s Mercy said in a statement via a spokesperson.

The hospital also received dozens of in-kind contributions to benefit staff and patients.

Those donations include teddy bears from Baron BMW, Insomnia Cookies courtesy of the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and items from First Responder Flower Shop and school groups.

Several restaurants — including Jack Stack, Chick-fil-A, Domino’s, Minsky’s, Dunkin Donuts, Whataburger and Blue Bell — also have donated meals and food, according to a spokesperson.

An online campaign of Kansas City Chiefs fans, which drew support from Bills Mafia in Buffalo, suggested donations of $22 as a nod to the number of shooting victims or $17 as a nod to quarterback Josh Allen’s jersey number.

Children’s Mercy said they had received 612 donations in one of those specific amounts by 12:40 p.m. on Friday.

Chiefs fans famously flooded a Buffalo children's hospital with donations after an epic postseason duel two years ago.

