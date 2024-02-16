Parade shooting charges: What to know

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said late Thursday two juveniles remained in custody following Wednesday’s shooting outside of Union Station.

As of Friday morning, it’s not clear when or if those two juveniles will be charged, but their status as juveniles is important as it relates to the process and timing.

For adult suspects, Missouri prosecutors have 24 hours from the time a person is arrested to file charges. If charges aren’t issued in that time frame, the suspect has to be released pending further investigation. The suspect could still be charged at a later date pending the outcome of the investigation.

Juvenile cases are different however in the amount of time a juvenile can be held before being charged.

Any initial charges involving a juvenile would come from the Office of the Juvenile Officer in the 16th Judicial Circuit of Jackson County, Missouri. The case would then be assigned to Family Court where a judge would handle the proceedings.

Eventually, the judge would hold a hearing on whether to certify the juveniles as adults in a certification hearing. If any juveniles are certified to be tried as adults, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office would then file charges and the case would proceed in regular court.

One person, identified as local radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was killed and 22 others were injured, including at least nine children, in the shooting, which took place moments after the conclusion of the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory rally in celebration of the team’s Super Bowl LVIII win.

