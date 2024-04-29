Parents of Nolan Davidson file civil lawsuit against hit-and-run driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The parents of Nolan Davidson have filed a civil lawsuit against the man who was allegedly drunk when he crashed into the family's vehicle, resulting in the death of 9-year-old Nolan.

Ashlee and Arron Davidson seek an excess of $75,000 for the wrongful death of their son, property damage, and emotional pain and suffering, per the suit.

The driver, Matthew Jacobo, of Edwardsville, is said to have “negligently, wantonly and otherwise recklessly failed to perform his duty of care in the operation of his vehicle resulting in injury and death to Nolan.”

Additionally, the Davidsons said in the suit the wreck caused them to suffer economic damages, mental anguish and the loss of their relationship.

On the evening of Dec. 1, 2023, Aaron Davidson was traveling eastbound on Johnson Drive with Nolan in the rear driver’s side, in a child seat, when Jacobo crossed the center line in his 2016 Chevy Silverado.

Jacobo struck the rear driver’s side door close to where Nolan was seated, and he fled the scene.

Nolan was cared for at Children’s Mercy Hospital until he succumbed to his injuries.

In addition to the damages being sought in the civil suit,Jacobo has been charged with DUI aggravated battery, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, and possessing or carrying a loaded firearm while under the influence.

Jacobo is due in court May 29 for a scheduling conference.

—