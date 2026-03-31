Phil LeVota files to run for Jackson County executive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite promising not to run for a full term as Jackson County executive, Phil LeVota has thrown his hat into the ring.

LeVota filed shortly before the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

In a video statement, he said he feels like he’s making progress in the county and wants voters to decide if he should keep the position.

"My goal was to get in, roll up my sleeves, put my nose down and get the job done for the people of Jackson County," he said.

However, as he reviewed the other candidates and "listened to the collective voice of the community," he decided it was important to "let the voters choose who will be their next county executive, with me being one of the candidates."

In October, LeVota was named the interim after former County Executive Frank White Jr. was recalled by voters.

When he took on the role, he promised to finish out the remainder of White’s term and not run for a four-year term in the 2026 election.

“I think you need someone who will do the job and not worry about running for office,” LeVota said at a press conference following his appointment.

In the video he shared after announcing his candidacy, LeVota explained that "things change, opinions evolve."

"What I didn't know back in September I know now," LeVota said.

Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird, who also filed to run for the county executive position, released a statement expressing disappointment in LeVota deciding to run.

“It’s disappointing because trust matters in public service,” Baird said. “When leaders don’t keep their word, it makes people question what they stand for. It makes people question the integrity behind every action taken. Without trust, you can’t build relationships with colleagues, citizens, and communities.”

Baird concluded his statement by saying he feels Jackson County deserves a leader who is “honest, transparent, and focused on doing what’s right, not what’s politically convenient.”

LeVota hinted at walking back his promise in the days before the filing deadline, especially after announcing his vision for what the future of the Truman Sports Complex could look like.

LeVota is one of seven Democratic candidates in the August primary. Only one Republican candidate filed.

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