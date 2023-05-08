Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Philadelphia museum to loan 2nd painting to Nelson-Atkins

Loaned oil sketch depicts portrait in Kansas City museum’s collection
Monsignor James P. Turner sketch.png
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
A portrait of Monsignor James P. Turner is part of the Nelson-Atkins’ permanent collection, but an earlier sketch of Turner (above) belongs to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It will be placed next to the finished portrait temporarily, giving patrons a unique opportunity to see how Eakins pulled together the final work.
Monsignor James P. Turner sketch.png
Posted at 5:52 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 18:52:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While paying off the Super Bowl LVII bet, the Philadelphia Museum of Art surprised the Kansas City-based Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art with a second painting for display.

The museums made a wager based on the outcome of the NFL’s championship game, which the Chiefs won 38-35 in a thriller against the Eagles for their second Super Bowl title in four seasons.

As a result, the Philadelphia Museum of Art will loan “Sailing,” a painting by Thomas Eakins, to the Nelson-Atkins for display at a gallery in the museum.

Sailing

“I was delighted to learn that my fabulous counterpart in Philadelphia, Sasha Suda, made a surprise gesture to bring along the preliminary oil sketch of the Eakins work already hanging in our gallery,” Nelson-Atkins Director and CEO Julián Zugazagoitia said in a statement. “This gives us an enlightening glimpse into Eakins’ creative process.”

The portrait of Monsignor James P. Turner is part of the Nelson-Atkins’ permanent collection, but the sketch belongs to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It will be placed next to the finished portrait, giving patrons a unique opportunity to see how Eakins pulled together the final work.

Monsignor James P. Turner painting.png
A portrait of Monsignor James P. Turner (above) is part of the Nelson-Atkins’ permanent collection, but an earlier sketch of Turner belongs to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It will be placed next to the finished portrait temporarily, giving patrons a unique opportunity to see how Eakins pulled together the final work.

“By adding the sketch for Monsignor James P. Turner to our loan, in addition to the painting ‘Sailing,’ the people of Kansas City will get to see both the process of creation and the masterpiece — that’s an artful win,” said Suda, the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s director and CEO.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!