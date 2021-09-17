Police, prosecutors release statement on suspect in Independence shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office released a joint statement Friday morning regarding the circumstances around the suspect that is alleged to have shot and killed Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans .

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an exchange of gunfire Wednesday in Independence between officers and a suspect left Madrid-Evans and the alleged suspect, Cody Harrison, dead.

Given Harrison’s lengthy criminal background , questions arose whether Harrison should have been in held in detention.

In Friday’s statement, the two agencies said they are working to “improve ways to intervene and prevent senseless gun violence in our community.”

“The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are equally committed to reducing violent crime. Both agencies understand a Felon in Possession of a Firearm can be a precursor to violence," the statement said. "Today both agencies jointly agreed to examine opportunities to work together to ensure all dangerous offenders are appropriately addressed.”

The statement said that issues surrounding jail capacity, recent legislative changes and societal attitudes make addressing gun possession and violence “increasingly difficult.”

The statement did not reference a specific legislative change.

Earlier this year , Missouri legislators passed and Gov. Mike Parson singed into law the Second Amendment Preservation Act . Among the provisions of the law is a prohibition of state and local cooperation with federal officials that “attempt to enforce any laws, rules, orders or actions that violate the Second Amendment rights of Missourians.”

A spokesperson from the prosecutor's office also pointed to a 2017 change in Missouri's gun laws that allows Missouri gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit or any training.

It's not clear how provisions of either legislation might have applied to Harrison's case.