Prairie Village will not have community center after all; city council votes to cease project

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The Prairie Village City Council decided not to move forward with a proposal for the city's first community center.

Discussions began on a YMCA-operated community center in 2019.

The taxpayer-funded proposal, which would cost $92 million at the end of a 30-year period, had mixed reactions from council members and residents.

On Monday, the city council voted 10-2 to cease the project, with council members Ron Nelson and Ian Graves in favor of moving forward.

City Administrator Wes Jordan said after the vote, he will still have the authority to communicate with the Johnson County Library about a new facility.

The library has already allocated funding for that project.

The YMCA sent the following statement after the city council's decision:

"The YMCA of Greater Kansas City is disappointed by Prairie Village City Council’s decision to end its exploration for a new Community Center despite wide-spread community support for the project in two statistically valid community surveys," the statement read. "Since 2019, the Y has worked in good faith with Prairie Village leadership and residents to move the project forward, and we appreciate the time and energy invested in the process. In fulfillment of our mission, the Y will explore how we can best adapt and serve the community moving forward."

