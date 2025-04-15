‘Pretty striking’: Washburn law professor unpacks Leavenworth’s lawsuit against CoreCivic

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Washburn University professor broke down the details in the lawsuit the City of Leavenworth filed against CoreCivic after the company withdrew its application for a special use permit in March.

“I think the city is asking CoreCivic to play by the rules of the city of Leavenworth, and that strikes me as a very reasonable request,” said Burke Griggs, a property law professor at Washburn University.

His first impression of the CoreCivic lawsuit began on the first page.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41 Washburn law professor Burke Griggs and KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson read over lawsuit between City of Leavenworth and CoreCivic.

“I think it’s revealing that the city led its first complaint with a quote from Judge Robinson,” Griggs said.

In that complaint, a judge describes a CoreCivic facility as a "hell hole."

“I’m a little baffled behind the reason why CoreCivic would be acting like a bull in a China shop here,” Griggs said.

When CoreCivic initially showed interest in opening an ICE detention center in Leavenworth, the city said it needed a special use permit in order to operate.

In February, CoreCivic applied for a special use permit.

Weeks later, they withdrew their application on the basis of not needing a permit because it argued the facility never closed and the company kept 24-hour maintenance on staff.

“That strikes me as a real frontal assault on Leavenworth’s ability to set its own zoning rules,” Griggs said. “[They’re] essentially asking for forgiveness rather than permission. That’s not how zoning works.”

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41 Stipulation put in place Monday between City of Leavenworth and CoreCivic.

The city withdrew its temporary restraining order Monday in exchange for CoreCivic postponing housing detainees until June 1.

The stipulation ends with the following note:

"Nothing in this Stipulation should be construed to mean that Plaintiff agrees the Property may be used as a “jail” or “prison” (as those terms are defined in the City’s Development Regulations) on or after June 1, 2025 without the issuance by Plaintiff’s City Commission of a Special Use Permit."

Griggs said he thinks the city and CoreCivic sensibly agreed "to cool it down a little bit, extend the wiring deadline six weeks, to see if they can’t work through the zoning process by then,” Griggs said.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41 Professor Burke Griggs, Washburn University School of Law

In that time, Griggs said CoreCivic could choose to re-apply for a permit, but there’s also a scenario where he could see CoreCivic suing the city if the city denies the permit application.

“If I were representing CoreCivic, that would be my first response is, under this aspect of the immigration laws, we have the federal legal authority to displace state law,” Griggs said. “And we haven’t seen that.”

Griggs says federal authority typically trumps the local or state level, but it’s too early to say if that’s a tactic CoreCivic will use.

“This is a microcosm of a larger international fight about immigration,” Griggs said.

On April 23, the city and CoreCivic will meet for the first time in court for a status hearing in Topeka.