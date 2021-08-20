Public welcome along procession route for retired Independence sergeant who died of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The public is welcome to line the procession route for a retired Independence police sergeant who died of COVID-19 earlier this month , IPD said Friday morning.

Retired Sgt. John Bullard served for 46 years. On Aug. 11, the 64-year-old died after battling COVID-19.

Bullard worked in many roles at IPD, including as dispatcher, officer, K-9 sergeant and detective sergeant. He was in the IPD Reserve Unit at the time of his death.

After private funeral services Friday morning, members of the public are invited to line the procession route if they'd like to pay respects.

The procession will leave the Community of Christ auditorium between 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

It will travel east on Walnut Street to Memorial Drive, then north to pause in front of IPD headquarters, where a last call for Bullard will go out.

The procession will continue west on Truman Road to the burial site.

Bullard's funeral service is being streamed on YouTube for those who can't attend.

—