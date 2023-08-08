Radio traffic details how quickly scene unfolded before deadly gunfire exchange at Mission QuikTrip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At 7:37 a.m. Sunday, the Johnson County Public Safety scanner traffic channel first mentioned the events that led to a deadly police shooting.

Just a little more than half an hour separated the report of a vehicle theft at the QuikTrip at 95th Street and Interstate 35 in Lenexa and the scene being secured at the 4700 Lamar Ave. QuikTrip in Mission.

Fairway Police Department Ofc. Jonah Oswald and suspect Shannon Wayne Marshall were killed after an exchange of gunfire at the Mission QuikTrip.

KSHB 41 is choosing to report on select portions of the scanner traffic out of respect for the officer and his law enforcement co-workers.

Timeline of events

7:37 a.m.

“In Lenexa at the QuikTrip on 95 and I-35. Vehicle taken was a navy Jeep Grand Cherokee.

07:43 a.m.

“Did they just say that it went head-on with an officer?”

“I believe so.”

“Be aware up north. Lenexa is in pursuit of a stolen car. It may have rammed theirs.”

7:45 a.m.

“They’re northbound I-35 approaching 87th. They’re I think gonna attempt a TVI (tactical vehicle intervention) now.”

7:56 a.m.

“We’re getting a call from the QuikTrip.”

“Subjects may possibly be inside the QuikTrip, according to Lenexa’s notes.”

7:58 a.m.

“They’ve got an officer down, shots fired.”

8:02 a.m.

“Suspect’s in a bathroom there at the QuikTrip. They are not detained and not down. They’re requesting a shield.”

8:09 a.m.

“Have them respond inside. We have cover. We need help right away.”

8:11 a.m.

"All units on the QuikTrip call, your scene is now secure."

All times are approximate.

