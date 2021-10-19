Rae's Cafe owner moving restaurant to Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rae's Cafe, whose owner has been back-and-forth with Jackson County, Missouri, officials over complying with COVID-19 public health orders, is relocating to Independence.

Amanda Wohletz, owner of the cafe, confirmed to KSHB 41 News that the restaurant is moving from Blue Springs to Independence.

Wohletz did not want to disclose the exact location, but did say the location would be near Missouri 291.

On Sept. 23, a Jackson County ruled that a restraining order should remain in place for Rae's Cafe until Wohletz complied with the county's mask mandate.

Jackson County first ordered Wohletz to close the cafe on Sept. 3, because the county said it received numerous complaints about mask violations.

The following day, Rae's opened as private club with a dress code that didn't allow masks.

Independence councilman Mike Huff worked to help Wohletz relocate, he told KSHB 41 News.

Because the city of Independence has its own health department, the city does not follow mask mandate issued by Jackson County.

