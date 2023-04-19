Family attorney: Yarl expected to ‘make full recovery’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the two attorneys representing the family of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl shared a post on social media Wednesday morning with an update on the teen’s recovery.

Yarl was shot last Thursday, April 13, when he went to the wrong address to pick up his siblings.

Andrew Lester, 84, faces two felony charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting. He’s set to be arraigned in a Clay County, Missouri, court room Wednesday afternoon.

In his post on Instagram, attorney Lee Merritt posted a picture of he and Yarl sitting on a wooden bench on an outdoor deck.

Merritt wrote that Yarl is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury, but noted the teen is “expected to make a full recovery.” He noted that had the bullet traveled in a slightly different direction, the outcome could have been much worse.

The post also includes an update from Yarl’s Aunt, Dr. Faith Spoonmore. The aunt said Yarl can walk and communicate.

“A true miracle considering what he survived,” the aunt wrote.

Merritt said the family is working with a trauma-informed psychologist and therapist to work with Yarl and his family.

The group of support for Yarl and his recovery numbered in the thousands on Tuesday morning, as his fellow classmates, staff and teachers at Staley High School took part in a Unity March at the school, chanting messages of “We love you Ralph,” and “Justice for Ralph.”

Merritt also provided additional details of the family's call with President Biden. Merritt wrote the family spoke with the President for more than an hour, during which Biden and Ralph talked about music, family, school and "much more."

