President Biden details call with family of Ralph Yarl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White House released a photo Tuesday showing President Biden on the phone with the family of Ralph Yarl, the 16-year-old teen shot last week in Kansas City, Missouri.

The phone call, first announced Monday night by attorneys representing Yarl’s family, came after news that Yarl had been released from the hospital. It also came around the same time the Clay County Prosecutor’s office announced charges against Andrew Lester, 84, in the shooting.

Lester surrendered himself to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday afternoon.

Biden tweeted that he hopes to see Yarl and his family in the Oval Office as Yarl’s recovery allows.

“No parent should have to worry that their kid will be shot after ringing the wrong doorbell,” Biden tweeted. “We’ve got to keep up the fight against gun violence.”

In a news conference Monday, Prosecutor Zachary Thompson detailed the criminal charges against Lester, which include felony first-degree assault and felony armed criminal action.

Police and paramedics were called to Lester’s house just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, on a reported shooting. Once on scene, they located Yarl suffering from two gunshot wounds.

