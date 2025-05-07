Real ID now required to fly domestically in the U.S.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly two decades after Congress passed the Real ID Act, the law is going into effect today.

Starting today, the Transportation Security Administration will begin checking for Real ID-compliant identification at airport checkpoints, including at Kansas City International Airport.

The REAL ID will be needed to get through airport security checks. However, other forms of ID, such as a passport or Tribal Nation ID, are acceptable.

Kansas City Deputy Director of Aviation Justin Meyer told KSHB 41 travelers without a REAL ID should add an extra 30-60 minutes to their travel plans.

Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Mark Howell said those without a REAL ID after today should come prepared with "anything" they can bring to prove their identity, especially items with a photo ID.

Howell said there's no blueprint for what additional paperwork can be used.

For airport security checkpoints, screeners will have the discretion if they are comfortable with a traveler's documents. If they aren't, the traveler will be flagged for additional screening.

"You'll get a red card and be moved over to a separate area for additional screening and identity verification," Howell said Tuesday. "It's time-consuming and requires additional screening."

On Tuesday, KSHB 41 found long lines of people waiting to get their Real ID at DMV locations around the metro.

Recent TSA data shows that only 80% of travelers have an acceptable form of ID.

To check to see if you have a Real ID, you can check the top of a driver's license or state-issued ID card. If it has a star, the ID meets federal Real ID requirements.

AP This undated photo provided by the Kansas Department of Revenue shows Kansas' new driver's license design meant to comply with federal identification requirements for airport security purposes. (Kansas Department of Revenue via AP)

Other types of IDs that TSA will accept



State-issued Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

What about children?

Children under 18 are not required to show identification when traveling domestically, according to the TSA.