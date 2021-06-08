Rep. Vicky Hartzler to make campaign announcement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The road to replace retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, might get even more crowded by the end of this week.

In a recent e-mail to supporters, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler said she plans a “campaign announcement” at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, at the Lee’s Summit location of Frontier Justice.

Hartzler, who represents Missouri’s 4th Congressional district, specially referenced Blunt’s seat as the reason for her announcement.

Should Hartzler announce plans to run, she will join an increasingly crowded Republican field vying to win the nomination to replace Blunt.