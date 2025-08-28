‘Right spot for us’: Wally’s CEO reacts to Independence Planning Commission approval

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

When it was a Venture and later a Kmart store, the development east of Noland Road and north of Interstate 70 in southwest Independence helped fuel the city’s economic engine.

The space has sat empty since 2017, becoming a magnet for crime and vagrancy that prompted the city to demolish the former retail space, which had been gutted by thieves and taken over by a homeless encampment, two years ago.

It was around that same time Wally’s — a mega travel center chain with two locations, Fenton, Missouri, and Pontiac, Illinois — bought the property and announced expansion plans.

After announcing its proposal in November 2023, Wally’s hoped to break ground in 2024. That didn’t happen, but the plan took a significant step toward reality Tuesday when the Independence Planning Commission voted 5-1 to approve a special-use permit for the 84-gas pump convenience store.

“We're very happy,” Wally’s CEO and Co-Founder Michael Rubenstein said Tuesday after the commission meeting. “We spent a lot of time and effort. We had the neighborhood meeting last month. We wanted to make sure we heard all the concerns of the citizens and had a thoughtful plan to put together. I thought there was great conversation tonight, and we're excited about moving on to the next step.”

Dubbing itself “The Home of the Great American Road Trip,” Rubenstein said the proposed marriage between Wally’s and Independence, the Queen City of the Trails, is as idyllic as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

“We've had the tagline ‘Home of the Great American Road Trip’ before we even started the company, so the road trip ethos is part of who we are,” Rubenstein said. “... Getting to learn more about the city (of Independence) throughout the process just made me more and more confident that this was the right spot for us.”

The proposed Wally’s now moves on to full city council with a first reading expected Sept. 15.

Residents who spoke at Tuesday’s commission were upbeat about the proposal.

“If this development doesn't happen, what else is going to happen there?” Wes Epperson, who spoke in favor of the proposal, said. “That has sat empty for years. Not only that, but they were the ones that paid for the demolition of the old Kmart building, so, to me, they've already shown good faith.”

Fellow Independence resident Becky Hake agreed: “Homeless camps and trash was not what you want to see. Was a Buc-ee’s or Wally's my idea? Not necessarily, but I didn't have one either.”

Wally’s is an Americana version of Texas-based Buc-ee’s, which is a growing cultural phenomenon in the convenience-store world. It has a Winnebago in its stores and wood-trimmed Jeep Waggoneers.

“We're a newer company, but I’m extremely proud of the brand that we've created,” Rubenstein said. “It resonates very strongly with people. ... As we grow, we look forward to our brand expanding, but we're a Missouri-based company and we're focused on the Midwest. We think that resonates with our guests.”

Wally’s nearest possible future neighbor — Andy’s Frozen Custard — also spoke in favor of the project.

“Nothing's perfect, but I think they're going above and beyond for what their use is going to bring to that site,” Robert De La Fuente, the real estate director for Andy’s Frozen Custard, said. “They're doing an incredible amount of off-site improvements to help the traffic flow out there, which is drastically needed and way overdue.”

Rubenstein said Wally’s is willing to fund a roughly $7 million upgrade to the area, which includes extending the entrance and exit ramps off I-70 at Noland Road in both directions and adding another turn lane off westbound I-70 onto north Noland Road.

The traffic study also recommended re-timing the lights along Noland, possibly expanding the number of lanes on Noland, and realigning East Lynn Court Drive among other tweaks and upgrades to the area to help manage increased traffic.

A handful of businesses spoke against the proposal, primarily citing concerns about the added traffic in the area.

“I think they do a reasonable job of solving the traffic problem into the proposed site,” Cargo Largo CEO Dee Pack said. “I am greatly concerned about how it impacts traffic north of the site.”

