Rock Island Bridge set to open April 1 after years of delays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After years of delays that date back to 2023, a new opening date for the Rock Island Bridge was revealed on its Instagram page Sunday morning.

“On April 1st, the Rock Island Bridge opens to the public, and that's not a joke," Mike Zeller, the project’s CEO, said in the Instagram video.

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The project, described as "the world's first entertainment district on a bridge," was first set to open in the summer of 2023.

The project's opening was then pushed to March 2024 due to work to raise the Rock Island Bridge.

The opening was later pushed back to June 2024, spring 2025, summer 2025 and fall 2025.

"It's been a long time coming, and we can't wait to share this moment with our partners, supporters, and YOU," The entertainment district wrote in Sunday's Instagram post.

The bridge, located in Kansas City's West Bottoms, seeks to reconnect Kansas Citians with the area’s once-abandoned waterfront through river activities, eateries and events.

According to the social media post, more details on the project will be released "soon."

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