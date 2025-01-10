Roeland Park, like many other cities, requires property owners to shovel their sidewalk

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including neighborhoods in Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. Share your story idea with Alyssa.

While a sidewalk may be owned by the city you live in, there's a strong chance it's your responsibility to shovel it.

Some residents and business owners in Roeland Park realized that after receiving a 48-hour violation notice from the city.

It's a grace period because the notices were issued days after the initial snowfall.

"We almost always shovel our sidewalk...sometimes not the very day of the snow but usually right after but I did grow up in Buffalo, New York," said Todd Zimmer, a resident in Roeland Park.

Zimmer lives on the east side of Roe Blvd. His sidewalk is clear but many of his neighbors hadn't shoveled yet.

"When you live in a neighborhood, it’s part of being in a neighborhood and part of the community. I know it’s hard for people to clear a driveway and a sidewalk," Zimmer said.

Jennifer Jones-Lacy, assistant city administrator for Roeland Park, said this is about keeping everyone safe.

They don't send code enforcement out on patrols. Notices went out only after the city received complaints.

"We're not trying to be punitive," Jones-Lacy said. "Along Roe, because it is a transit route, we do have people who are in wheelchairs, we have people who are traveling with children and regularly use Roe to get up and down the corridor."

Fines are not being issued yet. However, you could receive a bill if the city has to complete the work.

"Because it has been more difficult to clear the snow after this particular event, people have shoveled a more narrow path but any path is better than no path at all," Jones-Lacy said.

This isn't just happening in Roeland Park. Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City, Kansas, and Mission have the same requirement.

Zimmer said: "I think we just have to have a conversation and people have to get an understanding that it is their responsibility and that as an adult you either do it yourself or you hire somebody."

There are volunteer snow angel programs in Roeland Park and Kansas City for seniors or people with disabilities who need help clearing sidewalks or driveways.

You can find information on the services for Kansas City here. Roeland Park residents can contact Neighborhood Services at 913-722-2600 or kmiller@roelandpark.org.

