Royals honor victims of recent tragedies in pregame ceremony at Opening Day

The Kansas City Royals honored the life of Lisa Lopez-Galvan in a ceremony before the team's Opening Day game on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 4:43 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 17:43:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals held a recognition for victims of recent shootings this year before first pitch at the team’s home opener.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan died when she was caught in an exchange of gunfire between two groups in the moments following the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade and rally. Members of Lopez-Galvan’s family were on the field during a pregame ceremony as a photo of Lopez-Galvan appeared on Crown Vision Thursday.

The club also recognized Independence Police Ofc. Cody Allen and Jackson County Circuit Court Civil process server Drexel Mack, who were killed in the line of duty last month in Independence.

A Voice for Everyone