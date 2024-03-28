Royals honor victims of recent tragedies in pregame ceremony at Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals held a recognition for victims of recent shootings this year before first pitch at the team’s home opener.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan died when she was caught in an exchange of gunfire between two groups in the moments following the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade and rally. Members of Lopez-Galvan’s family were on the field during a pregame ceremony as a photo of Lopez-Galvan appeared on Crown Vision Thursday.

#Royals honoring the life and family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan on Opening Day pic.twitter.com/NQKw42njyZ — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) March 28, 2024

The club also recognized Independence Police Ofc. Cody Allen and Jackson County Circuit Court Civil process server Drexel Mack, who were killed in the line of duty last month in Independence.

Courtesy Kansas City Royals/Ballys Sports

