Seats in high demand at Jackson County tax appeal workshop Tuesday

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alyssa Jackson/KSHB
Posted at 7:18 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 20:18:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A seat to a Jackson County tax appeal workshop was a hot commodity Tuesday evening at the Robert Mohart Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Hundreds of people showed up for a third workshop to learn more about appealing their property value assessments, with the line stretching outside the door.

The center reached its capacity of 400, and people were lining up outside hoping to get a seat, according to KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson.

It was so full inside the meeting, a security guard had asked someone to give up a seat for a 93-year-old.

The interest from Jackson County residents comes after many people have reported their assessments have skyrocketed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


