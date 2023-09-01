Security changes return for SantiCaliGon as Independence Police Department looks to fill roles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Enhanced security is returning to 2023's SantiCaliGon Days festival.

The security includes a fenced off carnival area, one entrance and exit as well as bag checks. The changes were introduced in 2022after four people were injured in a shooting during the 2021festival.

Stephanie Newby is happy to see the security changes return.

“I think that their safety protocol has been so good that I don’t think there will be an issue," Newby said.

Lena Mesteth likes the fencing at the carnival, but understands why others don't.

“I know some people that don’t like it cause they have to go all the way around," Mesteth said.

Officer Jack Taylor, a spokesperson for the Independence Police Department, said the changes worked well last year and they've planned for every possible scenario.

“We’ve got safety covered up at the festival, but we also need everyone help as well," Taylor said. "If you see something suspicious, make sure you report it to one of us so we can go and check it out and keep everybody safe."

One issue the department is facing this year is a shortage of officers. Taylor said the department is down 31 officers from being fully staffed.

“If you call 911, we’re going to respond. We’ll have plenty of officers on the road to handle anything that happens over the weekend," Taylor said. "The officers that are going to be at SantaCaliGon actually serve in other roles, so those roles just will not be filled during the weekend, unless we have an incident where we have to call out SWAT or have to have street crimes or something like that."

Taylor said while SantiCaliGon is an all hands on deck event for the department, the event is viewed as a chance to recruit people to join. People interested can apply on the department's website.

