Shawnee residents recount EF1 tornado

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Neighbors described Sunday night’s storm in Shawnee as swift and strong after it ripped giant limbs from decades-old trees.

“The house was shaking,” said resident Tim Doughty. “By the time we got our faculties of what was going on, it was gone.”

Doughty said his family walked out their front door to find a tree they planted 23 years ago toppled over into their neighbor’s yard.

He said the tree didn’t land on any homes or cars, thankfully.

“Knock on wood, pardon the pun, but we are lucky with that,” he said.

However, Doughty said western Shawnee has been hit hard as of late.

Doughty was already waiting on a new roof after a March hail storm, which some of his family's vehicles still display evidence of.

“So we don't know what July is going to bring, maybe red locusts with red eyes?” he said. “I don’t know what’s supposed to be coming out of the ground, cicadas? We just don’t know what is going to happen.”

KSHB 41 News also found Harold Brown Monday as he was keeping a watchful eye on his son’s home, which was just a few blocks away.

Brown said since his son is in Florida, he sent him photos of a giant tree limb on top of the house in the early morning hours.

“I’m sure he didn’t appreciate seeing his house with a tree lying on it,” Brown said.

The National Weather Service confirmed through a damage survey an EF1 hit the area where Doughty and Brown live.

