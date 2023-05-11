'Sir is loved by more than just us': Hundreds show up to vigil for slain 6-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hand in hand, a new community was formed at Sir-Antonio Brown's balloon release vigil on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas.

More than 150 children and adults surrounded Sir's memorial filled with his favorite things: karate, bikes, balls and toys.

“I had to ride around a couple blocks and I could not park in my driveway, there were so many people,” said Shawna Davis-Scott, Sir's aunt.

Sir was shot and killed last week while playing outside.

Though no shooting suspects have been arrested, a woman has been charged with obstructing the investigation into Sir's shooting.

Davis-Scott said something set in for her while surrounded by so many people.

“That Sir is loved by more than just us,” she said.

Her realization was surrounded by so much pain on Wednesday night.

“Little Sir-Antonio has all the resources of the KCKPD,” said KCKPD Chief of Police Karl Oakman.

People laid down lit candles, sent messages of love, presented honorary black belts and came with many balloons.

“Full in so many ways," Davis-Scott said. "When I say community support, media support, police support — my heart is filled right now."

As they let go of the balloons, they still search for relief and answers.

“No child in KCK deserves to die in broad daylight doing nothing but playing in their front yard,” said Damon Daniel, with the AdHoc Group Against Crime. “But somebody who knows who did this.”

—

