Snow preps: Missouri implements Hazardous Travel Policy for state employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory Monday afternoon with a dusting to 3 inches of snow possible after a period of light rain, according to the KSHB Weather Team.

Heavier snow is expected through Oklahoma, southern Missouri and northern Arkansas, but the snow could make travel conditions Wednesday morning slow and treacherous.

A change of a degree or two in the temperature could change the timing of when rain turns to snow and subsequent accumulations.

1:46 p.m. | Lee's Summit announced that its Public Works crews to begin treating roads and plowing as needed.

The city has scheduled crews through Friday "in the event additional plowing is required."

12:02 p.m. | The Missouri Office of Administration implemented its Hazardous Travel Policy statewide, effective at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday night.

State employees who are able to safely travel to and from work should show up, including any employees designated to provide critical services.

Those employees able to work remotely can do so with approval from a supervisor.

“We will continue to monitor the winter storm warning and will update our state team members if the Hazardous Travel Policy is extended,” the Office of Administration said via email.

10:41 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, was among the cities to put dozens of snow-removal trucks into action Tuesday morning to begin pretreating streets ahead of the expected snow event.

Live map of our 300+ snow removal trucks in action this morning pretreating roads in advance of the storm tonight. Also pictured: one of 10 new @RamTrucks plows we are putting into service for the first time. pic.twitter.com/HhrCUW1bxq — Brian David Platt (@BrianDavidPlatt) January 24, 2023

Between one to three inches of snow is expected to fall on Kansas City Tuesday night (1/24) into Wednesday (1/25). Snow operations will begin Tuesday morning treating roads prior to snowfall and move into plow operations as conditions progress. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/4zy6SkNHq1 — Kansas City (@KansasCity) January 24, 2023

