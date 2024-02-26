Soccer fans in Kansas City eagerly anticipate new era in women's sports, but parking concerns linger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is gearing up to witness history inside the first-ever women's stadium next month, marking a significant milestone in women's sports.

For many fans, like Lisa Diven, it's been a longtime coming. Diven purchased her season tickets as soon as they came out to experience this historic moment with her daughter.

"So excited for the new stadium to open," Diven said. "I bought my season ticket as soon as they went on sale, immediately went out and picked my seat, very excited.”

Some concerns lingered as the home opener nears for season ticket holders. Many were left with the question on how parking will work for fans.

"The first information came out about parking and it said, 'Hey guess what, we’re going to have two premium lots near the stadium ... they’ll be $50 a game for season ticket members available to purchase Monday,'” Diven said.

Diven said she expected to have ample time to make parking decisions, but ended up facing a time crunch.

“We had about four days to try to decide whether we wanted to spend what is $650 plus fees and I have no idea what those fees will be," Diven said.

The KC Current PR team released some information over the weekend, answering some parking questions many fans had.

Fans have the following option:



On-site parking passes, offering the quickest way to CPKC Stadium’s gates, are very limited. Off-site parking: Off-site parking options are available throughout the Downtown Kansas City area via lots, street and garage parking.

From the Town of Kansas Bridge, it is approximately a 1 mile walk along the Riverfront Heritage Trail to CPKC Stadium. Bike: Free and secured bike valet will be offered at CPKC Stadium, for a seamless and hassle-free experience for cyclists.

RideKC buses are free, with multiple lines running through the River Market neighborhood. Ride Share: CPKC Stadium will have designated pick-up and drop-off locations for all popular ride share operators.

For members purchasing season parking passes, the price for any of the three lots available will cost them $50 per game.

"I think the issue is I'm sitting here as someone who has to decide on Monday whether I want to go after one of those expensive spots and I don't have a full understanding if I don't do that," Diven said. "My 8-year-old and I, how are we going to walk to and from the games?”

As the countdown to the grand opening continues, the team is working to find a resolution that satisfies fans. Despite the parking woes, the upcoming inauguration of the women's stadium remains a momentous occasion.

