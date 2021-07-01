'Something has to change': Cameron Lamb's mother speaks after lawsuit filed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a man killed by a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detective said changes must occur so other families never feel their pain.

Cameron Lamb was shot and killed in 2019 by Det. Eric Devalkenaere as Lamb sat in his truck in the backyard of the home he lived in.

"He went back there like he was Rambo or someone and he just knocked things down and got back there and just instantly just you know started shooting into the vehicle," Laurie Bey, Lamb's mother, said.

And on Monday, the mothers of his three children filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the KCPD Board of Police Commissioners failed to properly train and discipline officers when it comes to excessive and deadly force.

Devalkenaere is awaiting trial, charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for killing the father of three.

"The 6 and 8-year-old, they're very aware of what happened," Bey said.

The mothers of Lamb's children are now seeking $10 million in damages for Lamb's death.

"He's no longer here," Bey said. "He does not get to spend that time or do the quality things that he wanted to do for them, you know. He was excited about, you know, his life and the direction that it was going."

A KCPD spokesperson told 41 Action News "we do not comment on pending litigation to ensure fairness for all sides involved."

So the public won't hear from the department until the case goes to trial, that is if it ever does. The lawsuit noted the department has a history of settling in cases like this.

KCPD paid $4.8 million to a man officers paralyzed after shooting him more than 20 times in November 2013 while investigating a carjacking. The man was never armed.

Lamb's mother said she hopes there is justice for her son's death.

"Keep pushing and keep fighting because something has to change," Bey said. "You know, these cops they need to be held accountable for the actions."

Devalkenaere is set to go on trial in September.