Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Southwest Airlines adds, restores flights at KCI Airport

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Rob Carr
<p>Image was created with a smartphone.) Southwest Airlines planes sit at their gates at Baltimore-Washington International Airport as flights are delayed due to technical issues at a Federal Aviation Administration center August 15, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. The FAA is investigating an automation problem with flight tracking at a center in Virginia that has caused delays in flight arrivals and departures in the Washington and New York City regions. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
Southwest Airlines announces 72-hour sale
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 12:53:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — April continues to be a banner month for Kansas City International Airport.

On Friday, Southwest Airlines announced plans to add new service and restore some flights that were scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting this summer, Kansas City air travelers will see new nonstop service to Miami International Airport (once per week), Orange County, California Airport (daily service), Sarasota, Florida Airport (Saturdays) and Destin-Ft. Walton Beach (Saturdays).

The airline plans to expand existing service to Panama City, Florida, to five flights per week and to Pensacola, Florida, Airport to daily service.

Daily service to Austin International Airport, six flights per week to San Diego International Airport and Saturday flights to Portland, Oregon, International Airport will be resumed.

“We are happy about Southwest’s decision to make significant increases here for Kansas City travelers just in time for summer,” Kansas City’s Aviation Department director Pat Klein said in a release. “We are especially excited that our travelers will have the opportunity to enjoy new nonstop destinations.”

Earlier this week, the airport announced expanded service from Spirit Airlines.

Earlier this month, the airport announced brand new service to Boston and New York on JetBlue Airways.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!