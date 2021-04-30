Southwest Airlines adds, restores flights at KCI Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — April continues to be a banner month for Kansas City International Airport.

On Friday, Southwest Airlines announced plans to add new service and restore some flights that were scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting this summer, Kansas City air travelers will see new nonstop service to Miami International Airport (once per week), Orange County, California Airport (daily service), Sarasota, Florida Airport (Saturdays) and Destin-Ft. Walton Beach (Saturdays).

The airline plans to expand existing service to Panama City, Florida, to five flights per week and to Pensacola, Florida, Airport to daily service.

Daily service to Austin International Airport, six flights per week to San Diego International Airport and Saturday flights to Portland, Oregon, International Airport will be resumed.

“We are happy about Southwest’s decision to make significant increases here for Kansas City travelers just in time for summer,” Kansas City’s Aviation Department director Pat Klein said in a release. “We are especially excited that our travelers will have the opportunity to enjoy new nonstop destinations.”

Earlier this week, the airport announced expanded service from Spirit Airlines.