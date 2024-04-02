LIVE ELECTION UPDATES | April 2 Kansas City-area elections

Check back throughout tonight as we keep track of the latest results and thoughts from the April 2, 2024 municipal election held across Kansas City. Polls are set to close at 7 p.m.

CHECK THIS LINK THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT FOR COMPLETE RESULTS

6:30 p.m. | While dozens of races and questions appeared on ballots across the area Tuesday, the debate on Question 1, the stadium sales tax question, was the focus of intense campaigning on both sides of the issue.

KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan spent Tuesday looking at what happens next if either the "Yes" or "No" votes win.

Watch Charlie's report in the video player below.