Suspect of crash that killed 10-year-old in Lawrence taken into custody in Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect of a crash that left a 10-year-old dead has been taken into custody in Martinsville, Indiana, by U.S. Marshals and Indiana State Troopers, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Jose Alfredo Galiano Mesa, 28, of Overland Park, Kansas, is suspected of striking a motorcycle in a collision on May 14 at East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10. The driver of the motorcycle sustained injuries, and the passenger, Brooklyn Brouhard , 10, later died from injuries in the crash. Witnesses reported that the driver of a white van continued down the ramp after striking the motorcycle, leaving it bumper on the scene.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Mesa had been returning to the Kansas City area after a painting job in Lawrence. The office put a warrant out for Mesa's arrest once he was identified as a suspect in the case , following an "extensive" investigation.

The office says authorities in Indiana took Mesa into custody after finding him in a vehicle.

Mesa will now be extradited to Kansas and will faces charges in Douglas County, Sheriff Jay Armbrister said in a release.

“We are grateful for this arrest to begin the next chapter in the process in bringing answers to Brooklyn and her family. We thank all law enforcement agencies, especially the U.S. Marshals for their hard work.” Armbrister said. “I also want to thank the public for their patience and trust in us in this process as we were limited in information we could provide while trying to locate a suspect in this serious crime who was eluding us.”

Armbrister said the department previously made the decision to keep Mesa's name anonymous due to his immigration status.

