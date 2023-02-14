‘Ted Lasso,’ starring Jason Sudeikis, announces season 3 premiere next month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s finally a release date for the third (and final?) season of “Ted Lasso” — and it’s about a month away.

The award-winning AppleTV+ series became a breakout smash hit after its debut in August 2020 as people searched for something sunny and positive six months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

It stars Jason Sudeikis , a Shawnee Mission West graduate and one of Kansas City’s most-beloved celebrities, as the title character.

“Ted Lasso” is the most-watched series in AppleTV+ history and has won the last two primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Sudeikis also has won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series each of the last two years for his portrayal of Ted Lasso, a former Wichita State football coach recruited to lead fictional English soccer club AFC Richmond as its coach.

Lasso’s relentless positivity helps his character win over those around him despite his lack of soccer knowledge as he tries to turn around the club’s fortunes.

AFC Richmond’s official Twitter account released a video Tuesday on Valentine’s Day morning, which “Ted Lasso” fans are sure to love.

Several recurring characters make “Believe” signs in the AFC Richmond locker room before an announcement that the new season “kicks off” on March 15.

Time to believe. New season kicks off 3.15.23 pic.twitter.com/MyYRDBVX6C — AFC Richmond (@AFCRichmond) February 14, 2023

“If seeing is believing, I believe we’ve been seen,” Sudeikis tells his assistant, Coach Beard.

Beard is played by Brendan Hunt, who helped Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence develop what started as a character in promos for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League.

Filming for the third season — reportedly the last for “Ted Lasso” — started in early March 2022, but production hiccups delayed its release.

The production schedule also kept Sudeikis from attending Big Slick — a Children’s Mercy Hospital fundraiser along with David Koechner, Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd and Eric Stonestreet — last June.

