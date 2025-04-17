'The next generation': Johnson County Community College fills manufacturing industry, Panasonic needs

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto, Kansas, wants to fill 4,000 jobs. Right now, Panasonic's job website has around 70 positions listed for that location.

KSHB 41 held a listening session in De Soto on Wednesday, April 9. People came to share their questions, ideas, and concerns with reporters Olivia Acree, Alyssa Jackson, and Elyse Schoenig.

A lot of what was shared with KSHB 41 centered on concerns about the increased cost of living connected to the Panasonic plant and its surrounding impact.

In February, KSHB 41 reported on Panasonic's relationship with Johnson County Community College (JCCC). The college is ready to launch an eight-week apprenticeship training program with Panasonic, which is only for people Panasonic hires.

It hasn't started yet, but the college is ready once Panasonic gives the all-clear.

“We are building for them a cohort model whereby we can intake their workers once they are hired, get them trained, and then get them into an apprenticeship model over in the factory,” JCCC Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Mickey McCloud said. “Those individuals can do some on-the-job training, but backed by the learning that they have taken away from us in earning a certificate.”

JCCC already has experience training students in these types of jobs through its Automation Engineer Technology (AET) program.

"It's a global initiative and that was some of the aspects of revamping the old school, 'let's just turn wrenches and fix machines,’” AET program chair and professor Hugh Clark said.

Clark said the college’s modern approach to manufacturing sets JCCC’s students up to fill – and be considered competitive for – the industry’s needs, at Panasonic or elsewhere.

"It's really the next generation, and that's where we're going,” Clark said.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse.