'The sooner the better': Some in Jackson County eager for Frank White recall election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Circuit Court judge has moved back the recall election of County Executive Frank White Jr.

In an order Monday morning, Judge Marty W. Seaton set the new election date for Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. Voters will be asked whether or not to recall White.

The election was originally set for later this month. However, the judge made the ruling in the lawsuits filed about the election date.

“I think we need to change the balance of power,” said Jackson County Legislator Sean Smith. “The charter that governs us really has an extraordinary opportunity for somebody in the county executive seat to abuse that power.”

Smith has been working to recall White, saying he still hopes the county executive will resign.

Election officials told KSHB 41 News they'll be working overtime to get ready for the election. KSHB 41 News Reporter Alyssa Jackson reported it could cost Kansas City around $800,000 for the election, and Jackson County’s election authority estimates a total cost of $1.1 million.

“We're going to have to spend a couple million bucks to show the county executive the door so we can continue to do those good things for the community,” Smith said.

White believes the recall effort is because of the failed stadium sales tax vote. But some legislators and petitioners say it all started with property tax assessments in Jackson County.

“Those corrections are having real-world implications for people that had to overpay to the tune of a quarter of a billion dollars between their ‘23 and ‘24 taxes,” Smith said.

Voters turned in a verified petition earlier this summer seeking to recall White, which set the election in motion. Stephanie Coen, who lives in Oak Grove, helped gather thousands of signatures.

“I'm happy that there's finally a date. Looking forward to voting,” Coen said. “Honestly, it's scary knowing that he is still in that official capacity until the day of the recall vote.”

Coen said her massive property tax bill left her and her husband needing to sell some rental property they owned.

“If he's not recalled ... I'm probably out of here, or I will start another recall,” Coen said.

If voters do recall White, and that vote is certified, a temporary replacement will fill the county executive’s seat.

That’s until the county legislature chooses someone to replace and serve out the rest of White’s term.

White shared this statement in response to the court’s ruling:

“I want to thank the Court for its time, attention and thoughtful consideration of this complex and unprecedented matter. The legal issues at stake involve serious conflicts between state laws and constitutional responsibilities, and I appreciate the Court’s effort to address them carefully and fairly.



“I’m especially grateful that the Court agreed with my office and both bipartisan Boards of Election that the proposed August recall election was unlawful. It would have violated state and federal election laws and disenfranchised military and overseas voters, something no democracy should tolerate.



“But as a result of this ruling, Jackson County is now being forced into two unscheduled elections just weeks apart: a recall in late September and a proposed change to the selection process of the Assessor in November that won’t take effect for years. Neither was planned, budgeted or funded. Not one dollar has been appropriated to pay for either of them.



“Let me be clear: I will always follow the law and comply with final court orders once all legal rights have been exercised, all arguments have been heard, and all decisions are final. Many legal issues remain unresolved, and significant rulings and appeals still lie ahead. But if this effort is ultimately allowed to proceed, it will be a $5 million mistake – one I believe Jackson County voters will not forget. I will not stop fighting this reckless misuse of public funds and power.



“This recall effort isn’t about performance or good government. It’s about one thing – stadium subsidies. A small group is now planning yet another unnecessary, unfunded election next April to revive a stadium deal that voters already rejected. And they want me out because I refuse to go along to get along. I believe the people of Jackson County deserve something real in return for a billion-dollar investment – jobs, community benefits, transparency and respect.



“Meanwhile, as everyday costs continue to rise for groceries, gas and housing, our local government is being consumed by political retribution and headlines instead of delivering real results for the people we serve.



“This is a distraction from the work we should be doing. But I won’t be deterred. I was elected to serve the people of Jackson County, and I will continue to stand up for them, no matter how hard others try to silence that work.”

