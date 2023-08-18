Trial date set for Chiefs superfan accused of robbing banks, winning $100K bet on team using earnings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A trial date was set Friday for the Chiefs superfan accused of robbing several banks and later laundering the money through casinos.

Xaviar Babudar, who's also known as ChiefsAholic, was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this week.

During a court appearance on Friday, Babudar pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial date is set for Jan. 8, 2024.

That indictment replaced a criminal complaint that alleged Babudar robbed seven banks across four states before he was initially arrested last December.

After that arrest, Babudar removed his ankle monitor while out on bond in March and went on the run.

He was later arrested again on July 7 near Sacramento, California, and investigators allege he robbed two other banks while on the run.

Babudar, who had thousands of followers on X, was known for sporting a wolf costume and attending Chiefs games, even traveling the country to attend them.

The feds allege after robbing the banks, he laundered the money through casinos in Kansas, Illinois and Missouri.

He allegedly used the earnings to attend the games and even place wagers on them, including the Chiefs' recent appearance in Super Bowl LVII.

According to court documents, Babudar bet $5,000 the Chiefs would win the 2023 Superbowl game and that quarterback Patrick Mahomes would be named MVP. He earned $100,000 from the bets and received a check in the mail from Argosy Casino.

Attorney Matthew T. Merryman, who's representing Babudar, released a statement after his court appearance.

Today Xaviar Babudar through his legal team at the Bates & Merryman Law Firm plead not guilty to the 19-Count Indictment. We at the Bates & Merryman Law Firm understand that this is a complex case that will take time to fully investigate and Xaviar acknowledges that he has fallen on hard times and he takes these allegations seriously. But this is not ChiefsAholics last drive and when the final whistle sounds and all the facts are known, he believes and we believe Xaviar will be redeemed in the eyes of his supporters, admirers and the Chief's Kingdom. Xavier only asks that the public reserve judgment and he truly appreciates the community's continued support. Matthew T. Merryman

