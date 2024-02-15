U.S. House of Representatives takes moment of silence for victims of Chiefs rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States House of Representatives took a moment of silence Wednesday evening to honor the victims of a shooting that left one person dead and 21 injuredfollowing the Kansas City Chiefs Champions Victory Parade rally near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids spoke out on the House floor Wednesday to "acknowledge the heartbreak that so many people in the Kansas City metro area, Kansas and Missouri are feeling right now."

"Today we had a tragedy occur that I would like for us to just take a moment of silence to honor the victims and families of those who are suffering right now," Davids said.

Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II also took the floor. He described the shooting as a "great tragedy" and stated that gun violence has "befallen all of us over and over again."

"This was supposed to be a great celebration," Cleaver said. "A shooter has ruined the lives of many people who have attended."

It's a sentiment that President Joe Biden also voiced after the celebration turned into a tragedy.

“Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting,” Biden said. “What are we waiting for? What else do we need to see? How many more families need to be torn apart?”

Radio station KKFI identified DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan as the victim who died in the shooting in a social media post.

"This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC community," KKFI said in the Facebook post.

