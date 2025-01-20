UPDATES | Cold weather leads to delays, cancellations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City region remained in the ice box Monday, with the coldest temperatures of the season still in store for Tuesday.

We’re tracking the latest closings, delays and other details as the area is set to wake up Tuesday with temps at or below zero. A cold weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday.

UPDATE, 2:49 p.m. | Raytown Public Schools will be on a virtual-only day on Tuesday.

UPDATE, 2:40 p.m. | As we receive new updates, one thing to keep in mind is some districts already had no school planned for Tuesday. That's the case for the Shawnee Mission School District, where Tuesday is a professional development day with no students in class.

Other districts are continuing to monitor the forecast.

UPDATE, 2:30 p.m. | In a message posted online, Lawrence Public Schools shared the district will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 21, due to the forecast.

Officials said they anticipated returning to class on Wednesday as temperatures moderate.

UPDATE, 1 p.m. | Here's the latest weather forecast video from KSHB 41's Jeff Penner. Look for another update close to 4 p.m. Monday.